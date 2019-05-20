143 per cent voter turnout recorded at world's highest polling booth

national

Voters after casting votes in Tashigang on Sunday. Pic/PTI

It is strange but true! The world's highest polling station at 15,256 feet in Tashigang village of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded an unbelievable 142.85 per cent voter turnout. And all votes were duly declared valid.

Against merely 49 registered voters in the Tashigang electoral roll, a total of 70 voters cast their votes at the polling booth, said Kaza Sub Divisional Mangistrate Jeewan Negi.

The unbelievable spike in the poll percentage was attributed to the desire of many poll officials, deployed at Tashiganag and other neighbouring polling booths to cast their votes at the world's highest polling station, located at a height of 12,256 ft. Out of the 49 registered voters of Tashigang village, a total of 36 villagers cast their votes. They included 21 males and 15 females, who together accounted for nearly 74 per cent turnout among voters.

The poll officials cast their votes at Tashigang polling booth after showing their election duty certificate (EDCs) issued to them by concerned assistant returning officers, he added. Tashigang is a village near an ancient monastery in Himachal Pradesh.

