14-year-old girl raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl was returning from her agricultural field and Vijay (30) and Mitrasen (28) allegedly raped the girl in the jungle

Balrampur: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Hompur village, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl was returning from her agricultural field.

Vijay (30) and Mitrasen (28) allegedly raped the girl in the jungle, SP Amit Kumar said. On the complaint of the girl's family, an FIR has been filed and both arrested, the SP said. The girl has been sent for medical examination.

In a similar case, A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police. The incident took place when the woman was alone at her residence in Kheri Firozabad village here under Kakroli police station, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's father, the accused, Gaurav and Ravi, who hail from the same village, barged into her house and raped her while her parents were away, the police said. The accused threatened the woman with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone, they said. A case has been lodged against Gaurav and Ravi, both in their mid-20s, who are absconding. The girl has been sent for medical examination, they said.

