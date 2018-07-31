15 people get life imprisonment for killing a man over political rivalry

According to the prosecution, a group of about 15-20 people had attacked Dharamvir and his family with sharp-edged weapons while they were sitting in their house in the village

Representational Picture

A court here has sentenced 15 persons, including two women, to life imprisonment for killing a man over the political rivalry. Additional District and Sessions Judge, Hisar, Paramjit Nijjar convicted and awarded the sentence to them after they were held guilty of murdering Pradeep (20) on April 12, 2014, before the previous Lok Sabha polls, in Kheri Jalab village in the district. The court had held them guilty on July 21 and the sentenced was pronounced yesterday.

Those sentenced are Raj Kumar, Jagdish, Rajesh, Ram Rattan, Balbir Singh, Sonu, Manoj, Sandeep, Pradeep alias Kala, Jagbir, Vikas, Manjit, Sukhbir, Suman and Ompati, all residents of Kheri Jalab village. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 21,000 on each. According to the prosecution, a group of about 15-20 people had attacked Dharamvir and his family with sharp-edged weapons while they were sitting in their house in the village.

Pradeep, Dharamvir, Subhash, Manjit, Kuldeep, Roshni, and Santro were injured in the attack and they were admitted to a civil hospital in Narnaund.

The doctors had referred Pradeep and Roshni to a civil hospital in Hisar as their condition was serious. Later, Pradeep had died in the hospital.

The Narnaund Police had registered a case under Sections 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 302 (Murder), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 452 (house trespass), 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)against them on a complaint by Manjit of the same village.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates