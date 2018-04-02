15 people killed in Kuwait road accident

Meanwhile, Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced that the buses were transporting employees of contracting firms that work for the company when the accident occurred near the oil field



Representational Picture

At least 15 people were killed, and two others injured in a road accident in Kuwait on Sunday, the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said. The accident happened when two buses collided head-on on the Al-Artal road close to the seventh ring road near the Burgan oil field, the KFSD said, Xinhua reported. Firefighters have rushed to the scene to rescue the injured, and one of them was taken by an ambulance and the other by air to hospital, the Kuwaiti authority added.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced that the buses were transporting employees of contracting firms that work for the company when the accident occurred near the oil field. KOC pointed out that medical emergency teams responded promptly to the accident, promising more details on the tragedy as they become available. Seven victims were Indians, five Egyptians, and three Pakistanis. The two injured were an Indian and a Kuwaiti, the KOC said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever