Coronavirus outbreak: 15 pick-up points set up for migrants across Mumbai

Days after 16 migrant labourers on their way to Madhya Pradesh died on the tracks near Aurangabad, the state government swung into action and set up pick up points for state transport (ST) buses for those walking to their hometowns in Thane district so that they can be taken to Shirpur in Dhule district, which is connected to the MP border. Till now, more than 124 ST buses ferrying 25 labourers each have already left Thane.

Since the lockdown was imposed, several migrant labourers have been seen walking towards their respective hometowns. Though the railways started special trains to ferry them home, still thousands of them were seen walking on highways and rail tracks. To put an end to their ordeal, the Thane police and ST administration set up 15 pick up points from where they can be taken to the state border in buses.



Since Sunday, 40 buses left from Bhiwandi for Shirpur

A Thane police officer said, "We stop the migrants on their way and ask them to sit for a while. After thermal screening, we make groups of 25 and ask them to board the buses. These buses have been arranged in coordination with the ST department."

Since Sunday, about 40 buses have left for Shirpur from Bhiwandi area. "I am in-charge of two pick up points – Mankoli and Ranjnoli. After conducting medical check-ups and verifying the details of the migrants, we allow them to board the buses. Till now, more than 1,000 such migrants have been sent to Dhule," said DCP (Zone 2), Rajkumar Shinde.

