15-year-old boy dies after being hit by school van in Delhi's Mahendra Park

A school van driver rammed into Sachin and two of his friends while reversing his vehicle, a senior police officer said

Representational picture

A 15-year-old boy was killed after being allegedly hit by a school van in the Mahendra Park area here, police said Sunday. The incident took place on Friday, they said, adding the deceased was identified as Sachin, a student of Class X. A school van driver rammed into Sachin and two of his friends while reversing his vehicle, a senior police officer said.

Although his friends managed to escape, Sachin was trapped. It is alleged that the driver, instead of applying brakes, accelerated the vehicle, leading to Sachin's death, he said. The accused driver fled from the spot after the incident, the official added.

