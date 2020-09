16-year-old hangs self to death, father alleges gangrape: Police

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death in her house in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday night, with her father alleging that she took the extreme step after being gangraped by two persons.

The victim's father identified Bunty, 23, and Harkesh, 20, as gangrape accused, said police.

The girl's father alleged that Bunty and Harkesh entered his house and raped his daughter and after that, the girl committed suicide. The body was handed over to family members after postmortem on Monday, SP Dholpur Kesar Singh said.

Both the accused were detained and questioned on Monday who admitted to have gone to meet the girl near her house last night.

The girl and Bunty knew each other for some time and Bunty had gone to meet her last night along with his friend Harkesh, he said.

It will be clear after postmortem report whether the alleged rape has taken place or not. The case has been registered on complaint by the girl's father under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said, adding the matter is under investigation.

