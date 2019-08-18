17 phone exchanges restored in Jammu and Kashmir

national

Addressing a press conference, J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said: "Seventeen telephone exchanges have already been made functional and the functionality of most of the exchanges would be restored by Sunday evening."

A Kashmiri Muslim talks on a landline phone in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Srinagar: Following the clampdown for 12 days in Jammu and Kashmir over the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories, the state government on Saturday said that 17 of the 96 exchanges were made functional while restrictions have been lifted from 35 police stations in North, South and Central Kashmir region.

He said that in Jammu division, landline services were functioning normally while mobile services have also been restored in five districts. Deliberating about the restrictions in Kashmir, Kansal said relaxation has been provided in 35 police stations across the Valley.

He said the administration was closely monitoring the whole situation, and so far, no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the Valley. Kansal also said that public transport plying normally on the roads was a "good sign" and the same has been noticed in rural areas also. He said that schools and all government offices in the Valley will re-open from Monday.

