17-year-old boy shoots sister for chatting with male friend on WhatsApp

A 17-year-old boy shot his younger sister in the stomach at their home for refusing to stop talking to or messaging her male friend on WhatsApp. Police officials said the alleged incident took place on Thursday afternoon in north-east Delhi's Welcome neighbourhood.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ved Prakash Surya, deputy commissioner of police (North-East), said the 16-year-old girl is admitted to Jag Prawesh Chandra Hospital and is expected to survive.

According to police, the boy, who is pursuing his education from open school and also works at a salon, has been apprehended and the pistol allegedly used in the crime has been recovered from him.

"He has told us that he got the weapon from a friend who had passed away three-four months ago. We are ascertaining the authenticity of his claim," said the DCP. The girl, who lives with her parents and brother, is a school dropout, a police officer said.

The DCP said the boy had seen his sister talking over the phone and chatting on WhatsApp with a friend. "The boy would repeatedly object to it, but the girl continued with her communication," the officer said.

On Thursday morning, when he caught her chatting with her friend again, "he objected and they quarrelled over the matter. It ended with the boy bringing out a gun and shooting his sister in the stomach," the DCP added.

After being shot, the girl's parents rushed her to a hospital where the authorities informed the police around 12 noon. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the boy at Welcome police station.

