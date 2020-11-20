Thane: 20-year-old woman gives birth at Kalyan railway station with help of RPF constable

A Thane resident gave birth to a baby girl at Kalyan railway station recently. Vipul Rajbhar's wife had been coaxing him since the last few days to take her home to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Rajbhar's wife Seema was in the late stages of pregnancy which is why he did not want to take a chance but the 20-year-old kept insisting that she wanted to see her mother. The couple resides in Bhayander area of Thane.

As per a report in India Today, Seema's mother had not been keeping well and she wanted to be beside her mother at the time.

Rajbhar works at a garment factory in Bhayander. He travelled to Kurla railway terminus and took an outstation train to Uttar Pradesh from there along with his wife Seema.

"Seema kept insisting that she wanted to see her mother and the due date was a little farther away on December 1 so I bought the tickets and we reached station. When we had crossed Thane railway station, my wife started having delivery cramps," Rajbhar said.

He and his wife got down from the train at Kalyan railway station where their daughter was born on platform-4.

"There were a few sweepers, policewomen constables and some loaders as well. They all came and helped. The loaders helped take my wife to the nearby hospital. I gave them Rs 500 for providing all the help," recounts Rajbhar.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) lady constable Reena Ujjwal and MSF staff Sonam Dabare had rushed to help Seema after noticing her predicament. They assisted her with the delivery by providing a cover, considering the urgency of the situation.

Seema and the baby were later rushed to the Rukmani Bai Hospital in Kalyan (west) for further treatment. Both Seema and her daughter are now fine and back home in Bhayander.

