Mumbai: 8-year-old boy found at Kalyan station platform reunited with family

While on routine patrolling, Kalyan Railway Police Force Constable Neetu Rawat with Maharashtra Security Force personnel Mahesh Valvi found an 8-year-old boy on platform number 4/5 of Kalyan station on November 10.

Ashok Sahu, assistant sub-inspector of RPF, Kalyan, asked the boy about his parents. He told that his mother's name is Suman Devi who came from Bihar by train No. 02142.

RPF officials contacted the boy's mother who had reached Kalyan bus stand and informed them about their son. Later, he was handed over to his mother after identification and necessary documentation in presence of child line team.

In another incident, G.K. Rai, sub-inspector of RPF, posted at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, along with constable B. Patidar and constable Anju Kumari found a minor girl in distressed condition on platform No. 2 at LTT Station on November 14 at about 11.45 hrs.

The girl was brought to RPF post. On preliminary enquiry made by G.K. Rai, the girl disclosed her name as Mastara Khatun and she is 17-year-old. Her father’s name is Tanjur Ali and she is from Balvaghat in West Bengal.

She also revealed that she ran away from home after fighting with family and took the train and reached LTT station, but the officials were not convinced by her answers.

G.K. Rai called her family on a number written on her dress. Her father said that she left home and is still missing. Thereafter, the child care line at LTT was informed. After proper documentation and medical test, she was handed over to Children’s Home Bal Kalyan Nagri in Mankhurd till her parents come to receive her.

