Mumbai: How Alex Fialho nabbed dreaded serial killer Raman Raghav

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Alex Fialho, 92, who was popularly known for the arrest of serial killer Raman Raghav, passed away on Friday at his residence. The dreaded criminal had confessed to killing 41 people, mostly footpath dwellers and slum residents. Fialho is survived by his wife, son, daughter and grandsons.

Fialho had joined the Mumbai police in 1948 in the Crime Branch. Fialho was known for his professionalism and discipline, but he shot to fame when he nabbed dreaded serial killer, Raman Raghav in August 1968. He was awarded with the President's police medal for arresting him.

Raghav terrorised Mumbai between 1966 and 1968, when he bludgeoned to death several poor men and women with an object like an iron rod while they were asleep, police said.

Fialho had apprehended Raghav in September 1968 merely on the basis of suspicion, a police official said. "The police had launched a nationwide hunt for Raghav. PSI Fialho had studied the serial killing case and used to carry the photo of Raghav along with him," he said.

Fialho, attached to Dongri police station, once saw a man in blue shirt, half pants walking on a road with an umbrella. He suspected the man as his umbrella was wet and there was no rain in Dongri. He followed the suspect and nabbed him in Bhendi Bazar. When he asked him to identify him, the suspect had answered Sindhi Dalvai, one of Raghav's aliases.

After retirement, Fialho settled in Bandra with his family. The last rites were performed at St Andrews Church in Bandra.

Inputs from agencies

