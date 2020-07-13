17-year-old girl allegedly raped at New Town in Kolkata

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at an under-construction building in the city's New Town area, police said on Sunday. The man, who claimed to be a friend of a close relative of the girl, was arrested on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

According to the victim's complaint, the incident took place on Saturday night when she was returning home after visiting a friend near City Centre II, he said. "The victim has mentioned in her complaint of meeting a motorcyclist who claimed to be a friend of her brother-in-law. She alleged that the man had offered to help her by dropping her home," the officer said.

"While taking her back home he had allegedly stopped in front of an under-construction building near Akanksha crossing," he said. The girl alleged that she was forced by the accused to drink liquor. After drinking it, she fell unconscious, according to the complaint.

"And it was then when the accused had allegedly raped her and then fled," the officer said quoting the complaint.

Some passersby, who found the girl sobbing, informed the nearest Eco Park Police Station following which she was rescued."We informed her parents and took her complaint based on which we arrested the man from his home in New Town today," the officer said. The victim has been sent for a medical examination as police have started a probe into the matter, he added.

