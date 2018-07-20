17-yr-old boy killed by friend in Burari

When the victim's family reached the spot, they found him lying with his throat slit. The accused had fled the spot, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) said. The matter is being investigated, police said

Representational picture

A 17-year-old boy was killed allegedly by his friend in north Delhi's Burari area, the police said today. The victim, who was an agricultural labourer, had gone to Yamuna Khadar along with his friend around 1:30 pm, they said.

When the victim's family reached the spot, they found him lying with his throat slit. The accused had fled the spot, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) said. The matter is being investigated, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever