18-year-old arrested for kidnapping minor girl whom he befriended on Facebook

The Delhi Police has arrested an 18-year-old man for kidnapping a 15-year-old girl, whom he befriended on Facebook and tried to lure her into marriage.

The girl was traced to Badarpur border and rescued. The accused, Shoyeb Khan, had left her in an autorickshaw, after travelling with her through at least four states for more than a month.

The police action came after the family of the girl approached the Rajaouri Garden police station in October after which the kidnapping case was registered and a team formed to trace the girl.

Facebook, FB Messenger, WhatsApp and all relevant social media account of the kidnapped girl were scrutinized in detail by the police. It was noticed that the girl was in touch with the accused on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Raids were conducted at the Govind Garh village of Nuh district in Mewat region of Haryana. However, the family of the accused was not found and the girl also remained out of the police's reach. A policeman was left at the place to gather information on the two.

After, the accused was nabbed he revealed that he had sent a friend request to the victim on Facebook, which she accepted. Later on they both became good friends and talked frequently.

According to the police, Shoyeb Khan started forcing the victim to get married with him. On October 22, Shoyeb came to Dehli and took the girl to Muzaffarpur in Bihar and later moved to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

He then brought her back to Delhi and had left her in the autorickshaw when the police rescued her.

"The accused is a resident Alwar district in Rajasthan and has been arrested and sent to judicial custody," said Deepak Purohit, DCP West Delhi.

