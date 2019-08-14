18-year-old drowns in pond in Hyderabad

national

Professional swimmers and a team of fire department officials rushed to the spot to locate the body

Telangana: An 18-year-old boy in Hyderabad's Medipally area drowned in a pond in the early hours of Tuesday, police stated. "Four friends were fishing in a pond when one Sajid Ali jumped into it. As the water was deep, he drowned," said the police. A team of professional swimmers and fire department officials rushed to the spot to locate the body of the teen who drowned in the pond in Hyderabad.

"A case was registered under section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide or unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the efforts to locate the body is underway," the Telangana police stated.

In another incident, a 21-year-old man from Thane allegedly drowned in a pond under the waterfall near the Kondeshwar temple in Badlapur. According to police, the deceased is identified as Roshan More and he had gone to Badlapur for a picnic. The heavy rains which had lashed the city in the first week of July rendered all water bodies in the area dangerous.

"Despite warnings put up around the waterfall, people enter the water. More went for a swim but drowned. His body was recovered by the fire brigade in the evening,” said an officer from Thane Rural Police. "We have registered an accidental death report and are investigating into whether others pressed him to go into the water," the officer added.

With inputs from ANI

