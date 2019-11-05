19-year-old girl gang-raped in moving car

Jaipur: In a horrific case, a 19-year-old girl was abducted and raped in a moving car by three men for five hours last Friday in Rajasthan’s Dausa district. A report in The Times of India said that the survivor who is a second-year college student was on her way to her coaching classes at 5 am when she was abducted and forced into a car by three men on November 1.

The men blindfolded and gang-raped her for five hours as the vehicle was driven around the locality after which they dropped her at Lalsot at 10 am and fled the spot. They also threatened to kill her if she reported the crime. According to the police, the survivor filed a complaint against the trio the same day of the incident in which she named the accused. Assuming that the girl knew the trio, she told the police that she knew one of them only by his name while the other two were from neighbouring villages.

As the survivor filed the complaint on the day of the incident, the police said that they were unable to record her statement before a magistrate as per section 164 of the CrPC as the court was closed for the weekend and it will be done this week. The police also said that the survivor underwent the medical examination and gang-rape case was filed under section 376D of the Indian Penal Code.

The police also said that the investigation is underway and no arrests have been made in the case so far. They are also checking the CCTV footage to trace the car used in committing the crime.

