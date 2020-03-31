19-year-old stabs brother multiple times after argument over a cell phone

A 19-year-old man killed his 17-year-old brother by stabbing him multiple times in his chest after arguing over a mobile phone, in Chandigarh on Monday. According to the police, the accused is at large and has been charged with murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, The Times of India reported.

The accused and the deceased were staying with their maternal grandparents at Bapu Colony in Chandigarh. According to the family members, the accused, identified as Aman Rana and the deceased, Abhishek, were discussing things about a mobile phone that led to an argument between the two and they ran out of the house.

The police were informed about the murder at around 12.30 pm after which they reached the spot with forensic experts to find Abhishek lying in a pool of blood near their house. He was immediately taken to a government hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The police said that multiple stab wounds were found on Abhishek’s chest. "The exact number will be made clear in the postmortem report," a police officer was quoted as saying, adding that the investigation is underway.

