19-year-old youth arrested for robbing neighbour's house

crime

To mislead the police, he affixed a new glass in the window the next night. Biswal said. An LCD TV, a music system, tablet and speakers were recovered from his possession, the officer added

Representational picture

A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly robbing his neighbour's house in southeast Delhi, police said Saturday.

The complainant said he had left for Bihar and when he came back on January 3, he found that his house in Tughlakabad Extension area was burgled and Rs 1,20,000, a television, tablet, music system and a camera were stolen, said Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southeast).

During investigation, it was found that neither any lock of the house was broken, nor were there any sign of forced entry. Later, it was noticed that a new glass pane in a window panel had been installed and pieces of glass found strewn on the floor. The window was found to be adjoining the neighbour's house, Biswal said.

Police zeroed in Yuvraj and it was found that he was earlier arrested in a robbery case at Vasant Vihar. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he planned to commit the robbery when he came to know that his neighbour had gone to Bihar, the officer said. He broke the glass of the window and entered the house and committed the burglary.

To mislead the police, he affixed a new glass in the window the next night. Biswal said. An LCD TV, a music system, tablet and speakers were recovered from his possession, the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever