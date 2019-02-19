1983 Cricket World Cup Movie: Who is playing whom in the Ranveer Singh-starrer

bollywood

While we all know that Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in '83, not many people know which actors play the rest of the members of the World Cup-winning Indian team. We introduce you to them

The '83 team with Ranveer Singh. Pictures/Instagram

'83, which brings back into focus the first time ever that India won the Cricket World Cup in 1983, is directed by Kabir Khan and features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. There has been a lot of excitement among the audience to relive the incredible event on the silver screen. Earlier, the makers of the film had hosted an event to announce the film along with the entire former team that lifted the world cup in 1983. The film will be shot at real locations and will be going on floors this year, and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

The 1983 Indian squad included Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar and Sunil Valson, and their manager P R Man Singh. Here's a list of who will play who in '83:

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev served as the captain of the World Cup-winning Indian team. It will be interesting to see if Ranveer manages to bring alive the charisma and sheer mastery of Kapil Dev's cricketing skills on the big screen. "Kapil Dev was a force of nature - after he was made captain at 24, he galvanised the team to inculcate the winning mentality (in them). People adore him, so the characterisation has to be within set parameters. It's exciting as well as daunting," said Singh about portraying the winning captain on screen.

Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil

Sandeep Patil's son Chirag will be portraying him on screen. Sandeep Patil was an integral part of the Indian team that won the World Cup for the first time in 1983. In an interview, Sandeep Patil revealed how he has told Chirag countless cricket stories over the years. Chirag, who has never played cricket professionally, admits he was nervous initially, but once he started practising, he could emulate his father's stance and the way he played quite naturally.

Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath

Rangbaaz actor Saqib Saleem is set to play Mohinder "Jimmy" Amarnath in '83. In the latter part of his career, Amarnath was considered as one of the finest Indian batsmen. He was also the Vice-captain of the Indian team during the 1983 World Cup. Apparently, Saqib was a state level-cricketer from Delhi during his younger days, so it will be fun to watch him get back to his roots on the silver screen.

Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar

Tahir Raj Bhasin will be portraying the original Little Master Sunil Gavaskar in '83. Director Kabir Khan said of casting Bhasin as Gavaskar, "The casting of Sunil Gavaskar was important since he was one of the superstars of the team. I needed an actor with a certain gravitas to portray the Little Master. Tahir had the persona for that." The Manto actor is well-regarded in the industry and packs a punch when it comes to his onscreen persona.

Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has been roped in to play the part of Indian fast bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Sandhu has also played an important part in training the cast of '83 in the nuances of cricket. Sandhu, who delivered the most memorable ball in the final match and knocked out Gordon Greenidge, was an important part of Kapil's Devils.

Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal





Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu is another star who is locked in to play the role of all-rounder Madan Lal. Madan Lal was the one who took the crucial wicket of West Indies captain Vivian Richards in the World Cup final. Sandhu, known for his music, especially the songs Kya Baat Ay and Naah, has also played in the under-19 team for Punjab as a fast bowler.

Jiiva as Krish Srikkanth

South star Jiiva will be portraying the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth in '83. Srikkanth was the highest scorer in the final against the Windies. In an interview with mid-day, Jiiva said, "(Former Indian cricketer) Balwinder (Singh) Sandhu had visited me here in Chennai to notice my batting form and see how well-versed I was about cricket. Since then, we have been in touch regularly." The KO actor added, "(I'm focusing on) getting (Srikanth's) nuances and body language on point. I have started watching his videos online, and those of the '83 matches as well."

Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani

YouTuber Sahil Khattar is all set to play wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani in '83. Kirmani's 126-run partnership with Kapil Dev against Zimbabwe was one of the most crucial moments during the '83 World Cup. Sahil Khattar shared the news of his being cast for the role with an Instagram post that he captioned: "From Behind the Mic to Behind the Stumps! This sums up my journey to this date."

