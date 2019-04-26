1993 blasts convict dies in Nagpur central jail

national

Jail superintendent Rani Bhosle said that Turk had not been keeping well for some time and was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur on April 22

The serial blasts were carried out in the country's financial capital on March 12, 1993. File Pic

Abdul Ghani Turk, a 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict lodged at the Nagpur central jail, died in Nagpur on Thursday, an official said. Jail superintendent Rani Bhosle said that Turk had not been keeping well for some time and was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur on April 22.

Later, he was brought back and was being treated at the prison hospital. He fell unconscious on Thursday morning and was rushed to the GMCH, where he was declared dead around 12.45 pm, she said. Turk had also suffered paralysis last year. The cause of death will be known after autopsy report is available, the superintendent added.

Turk, 68, was lodged in the Nagpur central jail since 2012 and had been convicted for planting a bomb at Century Bazaar, one of the 12 sites devastated by serial blasts in the country's financial capital on March 12, 1993, which killed at least 257. Turk had also been found guilty for filling RDX in different vehicles used in the blasts. He was serving life imprisonment after his death sentence was commuted.

