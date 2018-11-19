2.0: Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson's techno love story, see photo

regional-cinema

2.0 has a story that says robots have a heart and they too can have a love story

Amy Jackson with Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth's Robot (2010) showed that robots have a heart too. The superstar's character of Chitti in director Shankar's magnum opus really brought out the emotions and it was novel because these feelings came from a robot. It's much-anticipated sequel, titled 2.0 is all set to release on November 29 and the new film features Rajni's Chitti returning along with Amy Jackson as Nila. The new film has a story that says robots have a heart and they too can have a love story. The film's antagonist, Akshay Kumar, also plays a completely new kind of character.

At the film's recent trailer launch, Amy Jackson spoke about her role. She said, "It was difficult playing the role because I am usually very animated and robots are not so much. Shankar sir helped me get into that zone and I had to be more reserved and actually think like a robot. But Rajni sir as Chitti was incorrigible and he stole the show." Shankar revealed that Amy was the right actor for the role. He said, "Amy was the perfect actor for the part because she has the right physique to fit into the suit of the robot and she's very hard working." The romance between Amy and Rajinikanth's characters will be a big surprise for the viewers of 2.0.

Rajinikanth revealed that it was tough playing the part of Chitti. At the event he said, "With my health issues proving to be a barrier, I lost confidence in pulling off this role. I even told Shankar that I want to opt out of it, but he was willing to wait. During the shoot, it was a challenge to get into Chitti's suit, too. It weighs 14 kilos and putting it on and playing the part was difficult."

The Hindi version of the film will be presented by Karan Johar. Robot 2.0, produced by Subaskaran and Lyca Productions, will release across India on November 29 in 3D and 2D.

