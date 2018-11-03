Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 trailer: The reboot of superpower

bollywood

Akshay Kumar in a still from the trailer

The wait is finally over! The trailer of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated '2.0' is out and the mammoth project ensures to 'reboot superpower.' In the film, Rajinikanth is reprising his role as Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti- the robot- while Akshay Kumar plays his nemesis, Richard- a scientist who becomes eccentric after an experiment goes wrong.

Touted as one of the most expensive films in the history of cinema, it witnesses Kumar as the antagonist and Rajinikanth will be seen saving the world from his wrath. The trailer shows Khiladi Kumar as the mysterious supervillain, who hates mobile phones and has the superpower to control all of them. He says, "People using cell phones are criminals."

Check out the trailer here:

On the other hand, Rajinikanth, as Chitti, tries to save the world and "sets the screens on fire". During the grand launch of the trailer, Akshay said that he has learned a lot from Shankar. "Shankar is a scientist, not a director", added the 51-year-old star.

The incredible teaser and posters of the film which were released last month have already enthralled the audience. The teaser showed Akshay as a mysterious supervillain, who has the superpower to control crows and mobile phones. He has taken over the world with this ability. When the world is in a desperate need of a superhero, scientists and researchers bring back Chitti, the robot.

This is the first time that Akshay and Rajinikanth will be seen sharing screen space. Directed by S.Shankar, the flick also stars Amy Jackson as a droid. It is a sequel of the 2010 film Enthiran, which was released in Hindi as Robot. The movie will hit the silver screens on November 29.

