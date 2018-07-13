2.77 kg heroin and 50 pistol rounds seized near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

The operation was conducted last evening after the special task force of Punjab Police received information about the drugs and passed it on to the Border Security Force

Seven packets of heroin weighing 2.77 kg and 50 pistol rounds were seized from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector in a joint operation by the BSF and the police, officials said today.

The operation was conducted last evening after the special task force of Punjab Police received information about the drugs and passed it on to the Border Security Force (BSF), they added.

The seizure was made from a field along the border fence, officials said.

