2 CRPF men, one Special Police Officer killed in Kashmir terror attack

Two CRPF personnel and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed after terrorists attacked a patrol party in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

According to the details, a joint patrol party of the police and the CRPF was targetted by the terrorists who were hiding in an orchard in the Kreeri area of Baramulla.

Jammu & Kashmir: One personnel of J&K Police & two CRPF soldiers have lost their lives, after terrorists fired some rounds of fire at a joint naka party of CRPF and Police in Baramullah. Area cordoned off & search underway to nab terrorists. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/hrXIqhAuZK — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told IANS that terrorists fired from the orchards, taking advantage of the thick foliage.

Additional forces have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off.

An operation has been started to nab the attackers.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever