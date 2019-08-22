Search

2 men thrashed, robbed of Rs 15 lakh after car collides in New Delhi

Published: Aug 22, 2019, 16:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent

An FIR was registered in the Punjabi Bagh police station and the two victims were admitted to a local hospital

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

Two men were allegedly beaten and got robbed of Rs 15 lakh as their car collided with another car on Wednesday in Punjabi Bagh in New Delhi. The police said, "The two men were going home in their car when another Swift car collided from behind. The two men offered a compensation of Rs 2,500 but the Swift driver demanded a compensation of Rs 4,000. When they denied paying the amount, the Swift driver called his friends. Later, around 15 people gathered and thrashed the two men. They also allegedly took a bag containing Rs 15 lakh cash from the victims."

An FIR was registered in the Punjabi Bagh police station and the two victims were admitted to a local hospital. Further investigation in the case is underway.

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Tags

Crime Newsnew delhi

