2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, police said. Acting on inputs, a cordon and search operation was launched at Bagender Mohalla in Bijbehara area by the police and the security forces, a police official said.

Jammu & Kashmir: Visuals from Bagender Mohalla of Bijbehara in Anantnag where two terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/G9JYNFoGXh — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

The militants fired upon the search party, following which the security forces retaliated, the official said. "In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained." Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site, the official added.

In another incident, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Gahand area of Shopian in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuring an encounter, the official said, adding the exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited.

