Two people electrocuted at Chhath puja pandal in Ballia

national

Amit Yadav (26) and Ashish Kumar (25) were taking care of some electrical work inside the pandal when the incident happened on Monday night, they said

Representational Pic

Two persons were electrocuted to death at a Chhath puja pandal here, police said Tuesday.

Amit Yadav (26) and Ashish Kumar (25) were taking care of some electrical work inside the pandal when the incident happened on Monday night, they said.

Both of them were taken to the district hospital but could not be saved, they added. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination.

Also, All roads in the city of Patna led to the Ganga on Tuesday as lakhs of people made a beeline to the myriad ghats, all sparkling clean and decked up to receive the devotees taking part in Chhath Puja.

As the multitudes thronged the ghats to offer 'Arghya' to the the setting sun, a ritual of the puja, they were greeted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who waved to them from a steamer cruising through the river.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever