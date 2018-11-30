2.0 box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth-Akshay's film mints Rs 105 crore

regional-cinema

2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson saw a grand opening on day 1

Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0, which hit the screens on Thursday, collected Rs 105 crores worldwide. The film, which is a sequel to 2010s Enthiran (Robot) saw an outstanding start. The Hindi version of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson's film minted Rs 20.25 crores on day one.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the box office figures and wrote: "on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Non-holiday release… Non-festival period… Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START… Keeping in mind the fact that it's a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG… Thu 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version [sic]."

Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu âÂÂ¹ 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2018

Another trade analyst Ramesh Bala also shared the film's Chennai collection and wrote: In #Chennai city, #2Point0 takes All-time No.1 Opening for Day 1 - Rs 2.64 Crs.. It has beaten #Sarkar's Rs 2.37 Crs set on #Diwali day..[sic]"

Jus In: In #Chennai city, #2Point0 takes All-time No.1 Opening for Day 1 - âÂÂ¹ 2.64 Crs..



It has beaten #Sarkar 's âÂÂ¹ 2.37 Crs set on #Diwali day.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 29, 2018

Directed by S. Shankar, the flick also stars Amy Jackson, who plays a droid in the film. The 'Khiladi' actor plays the role of an antagonist, a scientist who becomes eccentric after an experiment goes wrong. '2.0' brings Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Director Shankar together for the first time.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Spreads The Message Of Co-Existence In New 2.0 Poster

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates