20 per cent hike in water, sewer charges in Delhi

The government under its Zero billing scheme gives free water to those households where consumption is 20,000 litres or less in a month

The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday increased a combined water and sewer tariff in the city by 20 per cent for consumption of more than 20,000 litres per month.

Representational Picture

"No change in water tariff in Delhi for households using upto 20,000 litres per month for third consecutive year. Above 20,000 litres, a 20 per cent combined hike on water and sewer charges approved in Delhi Jal Board meeting," a government official tweeted.

"...still 20k litres free per family. Just Rs 28 increased per month above 20 kl. It's just 0.85 paisa per day," Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said in a tweet. The government under its Zero billing scheme gives free water to those households where consumption is 20,000 litres or less in a month.