2.0: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar fanclubs request multiplex to open bookings early

bollywood

Traditional Rajinikanth fans mop up all screens of Sion multiplex for 2.0's 6 am opening show as they move away from Matunga hotspot

Rajinikanth/Movie Robot still

The countdown to the biggest release of the year has already begun. With less than a week to go before Rajinikanth's magnum opus 2.0 hits screens, trade analysts are having a field day speculating about the strong opening that the Shankar-directed film might enjoy.

Interestingly, mid-day has learnt that, in an unprecedented move, two fan clubs - of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar each - have come together to book a leading multiplex in Sion for the first show on Thursday. In what could well be a sign of their immense fan following, the 6 am shows across the three screens of the multiplex have been sold out.



Rajinikanth in 2.0

Says a trade source, "The two fan clubs of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have booked the PVR theatre in Sion for the first day, first show. Considering the advance bookings are yet to open, they made a special request to the management of the theatre chain and booked the auditoriums. It is not unusual for Rajinikanth's movies to witness 100 per cent occupancy in the morning shows. But this time around, Akshay's fans too have joined in the frenzy."

When mid-day reached out to Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, he said, "We have received 100 per cent block booking requests. Since the window opens on Sunday, we will make the advance bookings then. We will give preference to the fans, as we always do in the case of block bookings. The 6 am show on Thursday is going to be house-full for sure!"



Rajinikanth with Akshay Kumar

The sequel to Robot (2010) got the Censor certificate earlier this week. After a viewing in Chennai, the Board granted a UA certificate to the movie, after requesting a few minor cuts. Said to be mounted on a budget of over Rs 500 crore, the sci-fi thriller has reportedly recovered Rs 370 crore already through the sale of the film's satellite, digital and distribution rights.

Also Read: 2.0: Unveiling Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates