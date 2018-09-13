2.0 teaser: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's Ganesh Chaturthi treat for fans

bollywood

Akshay Kumar unveiled the teaser of Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

Akshay Kumar in 2.0 teaser

Akshay Kumar on Thursday unveiled the teaser of his much-anticipated movie 2.0 with superstar Rajinikanth on his Instagram. Akki shared the teaser on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi, doing Shree Ganesh of India's Grandest Film: #2Point0 ! Here's a glimpse of the biggest rivalry, Good or Evil...Who decides? [sic]"

Here's a look at the 2.0 teaser



Karan Johar also took to his Twitter account to share the teaser of 2.0.

2.0, which brings Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and director Shankar together for the first time, is a sequel of 2010 film 'Enthiran' (released in Hindi as 'Robot'), in which Akshay will play the role of an antagonist, a scientist who becomes eccentric after an experiment goes wrong.

Talking at the event, Akshay Kumar said: "Director Shankar said my role will be difficult but I enjoyed it. The subject is very unique. I'm sure this film will reach the standards of Hollywood."

Also starring Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain, the Rs 350 crore mega budget film is produced by Lyca Productions. it is completed shot in 3D.

