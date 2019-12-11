20-year-old engrossed in PUBG drinks chemical instead of water, dies

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 20-year-old youth who was engrossed in playing PUBG died after he consumed chemical instead of water while travelling in a train on Tuesday, Agra Cantonment government railway police (GRP) said.

According to the police, the deceased Saurabh Yadav, 20, was travelling with his friend, Santosh Sharma, who dealt in ornaments and had a chemical in his bag which is used to polish jewellery, a Hindustan Times report read.

Vijay Singh, in-charge GRP station, Agra Cantt railway station was quoted in the report as saying that the two had a common bag and Santosh was going to Agra in connection with his business of ornament polishing.

"According to Santosh, the deceased was busy playing PUBG on his mobile phone while travelling. Reportedly, he was so occupied that instead of taking out the water bottle, he mistakenly took out the bottle of chemical and drank from it without checking," Singh said.

He added that the liquid consumed by Saurabh was used in cleaning and polishing ornaments.

Police added that Saurabh's health deteriorated and he collapsed near Morena (between Agra and Gwalior). He was dead by the time the train reached the railway station.

"The post-mortem report is awaited to get better clarity in the matter," Singh said.

