20-year-old woman abducted, gang-raped by four men

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by four men here, police said today

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by four men here, police said today. The four took the woman to a sugarcane field and then raped her, according to Iftekar Ahmed, the in-charge of Roja Police Station.

The girl subsequently lodged a complaint against Shahrukh, Naseemuddin, Arun and an unknown person. Based on the complaint, a case of gang-rape has been lodged against the four persons yesterday, Ahmed said today.



Representational Picture

Ahmed said the girl's father is lodged in jail in a murder case, and the four accused men are a witness in the case. Police have sent the girl for medical examination.

