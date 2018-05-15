2018 FIFA World Cup: South Korea unveils 28-man preliminary roster

South Korea on Monday unveiled a tentative roster for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, headlined by Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min



Shin Tae-yong. Pic/AFP

South Korea on Monday unveiled a tentative roster for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, headlined by Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min. South Korea's head coach Shin Tae-yong's squad is comprised of three goalkeepers, 12 defenders, nine midfielders and four forwards. South Korea will face Germany, Sweden and Mexico in Group F, reports Yonhap news agency.

South Korea are scheduled to open their Group F campaign with Sweden in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18 and will face Mexico five days later in Rostov-on-Don. The Taeguk Warriors will take on defending champions Germany in Kazan on June 27. Shin said he decided to add five more players to his World Cup list because of injured players. South Korea have already lost defenders Kim Jin-su, Kim Min-jae and midfielder Yeom Ki-hun due to injuries.

Half of the 28 play in the domestic K League, four of them for defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. The list also includes a handful of Europe-based players like Son, Ki Sung-yueng of Swansea City, Kwon Chang-hoon of Dijon FCO, Hwang Hee-chan of Red Bull Salzburg and Koo Ja-cheol of FC Augsburg. Ki, who is expected to wear the captain's armband, is the most experienced on the roster with 99 caps.

There were also some surprise selections: Lee Seung-woo of Hellas Verona, Moon Seon-min of Incheon United and Oh Ban-suk of Jeju United. All three have been named to the senior national team for the first time. "These three players never played for us, but they can also go to the World Cup if they give impressive performances with us (in the upcoming tune-up matches)," the coach said.

Shin will have to drop five players before his side competes at the World Cup. According to FIFA, the deadline to submit the final list of 23 players is June 4. The 49-year-old coach said he will confirm the final roster by June 3.

