2019 World Cup: It's India's loss if they boycott Pakistan, says Sunil Gavaskar

Calls for a complete cricketing boycott of Pakistan have grown ever since the terror attack in Pulwama last week killed more than 40 CRPF personnel

India stand to lose by boycotting Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup, feels Sunil Gavaskar, who said the country can continue to "hurt them" by shunning bilateral ties.

Calls for a complete cricketing boycott of Pakistan have grown ever since the terror attack in Pulwama last week killed more than 40 CRPF personnel. India are scheduled to play Pakistan on June 16. "Who wins if India decide against playing Pakistan in the World Cup? Pakistan win because they get two points," Gavaskar told India Today.

"By beating Pakistan, we could make sure that they don't advance in the competition. [But] I am with the country, whatever the government decides, I am with it totally," he added.

The bilateral cricketing ties between the two countries have already been suspended since 2012 and the teams last played a full series in 2007. "Where does it hurt Pakistan? It hurts them when they don't play a bilateral series against India."

Gavaskar urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take the necessary "first step" towards improving ties with India. "Let me speak directly to Imran Khan, someone who I have admired so much, who I think is a friend. Let me say to Imran 'when you took over you said that it is going to be a new Pakistan'."

