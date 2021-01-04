2021: The year of hope

The year 2021 has brought us hope in the form of a novel Coronavirus vaccine, and with it, comes politics between the Centre and the non-BJP states, over sharing the cost of a very expensive vaccination programme and the approval given to a certain 'desi' vaccine. Also, the concern that the Narendra Modi-led Centre would make an event out of the national vaccination drive plays thick on the mind of the opposition leaders, some of who have refused to get the 'BJP vaccine' injected into their system, unmindful of the efforts the apolitical scientific community has made to make the vaccine possible. One can only imagine the level of politics the leaders can reach in the future.

The expenditure part of the vaccination drive remains unexplained, with no commitment made either by the Centre or the state governments as far as making it free (of cost) for all is concerned. The Centre says it would bear the cost of vaccinating three crore most priority beneficiaries like healthcare and frontline workers, and promises to administer by July the drug to additional 27 crore priority beneficiaries who need it considering their co-morbidities. However, there is no clarity whether the 27 crore beneficiaries, and whosoever is outside the priority list, will also get the vaccine for free. The Centre and state governments should mull a strategy to appease most sections of the society when all governments are shouting financial shortcomings. Yet, some states have already announced free vaccination for all, perhaps assuming that the Centre will pick up the entire tab. Maharashtra hasn't made any such declaration yet, but is consistent in demanding that the Centre provide the vaccine to the poor who cannot afford it.

Beware of touts

At the height of the pandemic, we have seen how highly recommended injections were black-marketed at astronomical prices. After a much public outcry, the government stepped in to regulate the supply and control the prices. Profit-makers never really stopped from fleecing hapless people in the pandemic. Only the government's timely intervention and aggressive enforcement could deal with the opportune cheats who make a fortune during natural calamities. Now with the companies declaring that the vaccine will be rolled out in a couple of weeks, the touts are expected to flood the grey markets yet again. The cheats and agents will be everywhere, in social media and healthcare space, promising you quicker vaccinations at the cost they command and you are ready to pay. We are expressing concern assuming that the vaccines would be available in the open market as well, even as the government's vaccination programme for healthcare/frontline workers and high risk people is carried out in a phased manner. If there are reports of the common man being cheated, the government will have to take strict measures. The cash-rich people should understand that they will be advocating bad practices by encouraging the black-market.

Expert advice

The chief of Maharashtra's COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Sanjay Oak, has advised restraint and to follow the vaccination protocol decided by the public health and medical education department. “Carrying out a massive vaccination programme is in our (the Indian healthcare system) DNA. Getting vaccinated should be treated as a national duty, but there shouldn't be any haste on the people's part. You can wait to get vaccinated because we have been able to control the pandemic. We have been taking precautions that should continue even after getting vaccinated,” Dr Oak said at a webinar recently, adding that the vaccination and precautions could help us end the infection as early as possible.

Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani has dismissed rumours such as the vaccinated people may get impotent. “We will never approve anything if there is the slightest of safety concern. Both vaccines are 110 % safe. Some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine. It (that people may get impotent) is absolute rubbish,” he told media persons in New Delhi on Sunday.

Dharmendra Jore is political editor, mid-day. He tweets @dharmendrajore Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

