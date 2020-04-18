21 navy personnel test positive for COVID-19 in naval shore establishment at Mumbai

A total of 21 serving personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19 within naval premises at Mumbai. This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai.

Most of the cases are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who had tested positive on April 7. All who tested positive reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre. All primary contacts (though asymptomatic) were tested for COVID-19 and the entire block has been immediately put under quarantin and INS Angre too is under lockdown.

All actions as per established COVID-19 protocol are being taken. There are no cases of infection onboard ships and submarines.

Indian Navy continues to actively support the National effort in the fight against COVID-19.

