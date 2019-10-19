21-year-old dies of cardiac arrest during ramp walk practice in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A 21-year-old MBA student died due to a suspected cardiac arrest while she was practising ramp walk for 'freshers' day' celebrations at her college in Peenya, police said. The student has been identified as Shalini, a first-year MBA student.

"The student died while practising ramp walk for the freshers day celebration in her college. The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest. She was standing near the stage after her turn when she fell to the ground," Shashi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police said on Friday.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV. "The other students immediately took her to the nearest hospital, where she was declared brought dead," police added.

A case has been registered in Peenya police station under Section 174 (c) of Code of Criminal Procedure, which deals with the procedure police and magistrate need to follow in case of suicide or unnatural death. An investigation in the matter is underway.

