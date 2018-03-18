22 things to do around Mumbai from 19th March to 24th March

Sunday mid-day brings you a complete planner of events for the week

Learn to paint

12 PM: Head to a one-of-a-kind canvas painting party that will help you discover the inner artist within you. At the session, you will learn how to recreate a beautiful lake view scene under the expert guidance of Vinisha Savla. All art materials will be taken care of.

WHERE: Tea Villa Cafe, Sector 19D, Satra Plaza, Navi Mumbai

ENTRY: Rs 1,400 (inclusive of food)

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Dig into a traditional feast

7 PM - 11.30 PM: If you're craving a traditional meal, head to Renaissance Mumbai's Mitti Ki Khushboo festival, which will revive lost, ancient recipes that have been an indispensable part of most Indian thaalis. The curated menu includes dishes such as Gokarna lobster, Gharapur ki machchli, khurjewala murgh, matke ki dal, yakhni biryani, among others.

WHERE: Nawab Saheb, Renaissance Mumbai Centre Hotel, Powai

CALL: 66927777

Buy organic goods

10 AM - 8 PM: Those who swear by organic products can experience first-hand the best of what the country has to offer at the ongoing Women of India Organic Festival. The festival, which will continue till Tuesday, will be a one-stop destination to buy organic goods such as food, spices, wellness, personal care, home improvement, kitchen composters and

solar products.

WHERE: World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade

CALL: 9322857014

Attend a beer fest

12 PM - 10 PM: This one is for the true blue beer jocks. Saddle up and prepare for a weekend of epic proportions with more than 40 craft beers, beer games and the chance to win and drink big at the fourth edition of Tapped, India's first beer, food and music festival. The day-long carnival-meets-picnic set up, will showcase the best brews in town. There's also special gaming arena and an experiential zone, where you can ring the drink and take home some serious alcohol or play a game of mini golf and win yourself beers instead of buying them. The music line-up, includes independent artiste Aarifah Rebello, neo-blues band Kanchan Daniels and The Beards and Bombay Jazz Club.

WHERE: Mahalakshmi Race Course, Dr E Moses Marg, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalakshmi Nagar

ENTRY: RS 499

TO BOOK: insider.in

Enjoy South Indian curries

12.30 PM – 3.30 PM: For South Indian cuisine aficionados, JW Café has curated a special brunch, which will include signature dishes from the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The spread will consist of a repertoire of the best culinary creations, including authentic chicken chettinad, Nilgiri mutton korma, tamarind rice, and rava kesari.

WHERE: JW Café, JW Marriott, Sahar, Chakala

PRICE: RS 2,700

CALL: 9899044652

Go cycling to Alibaug

March 25, 6 AM: Take a day-long adventure trip with friends to the coastal town of Alibaug on a cycle. You will get to experience the sights and sounds of the local markets in the region, as well as the coconut tree groves and white sand beaches of Awas and Kihim. The ride will culminate with a delicious Konkan meal that is bound to tingle your taste buds.

MEETING POINT: Bhaucha Dhakka, Princess Dock, Mumbai Port Trust, Mazgaon

ENTRY: RS 2,000

CALL: 8692086927

Catch works of a legend

11 AM - 6 PM: Don't miss this first-of-its-kind exhibition, which will bring together 60 years of selected works of renowned artist Manu Parekh. The latest series will showcase some of the veteran artist's iconic works, including the Last Supper from 2017 that depicts the caricatures of men in varied emotions, and Saint Souza, which is a portrait of the legendary, iconoclast artist Francis Newton Souza.

WHERE: National Gallery of Modern Art, MG Road, Fort

CALL: 24965798

Binge on sangria

9 AM - 1 AM: Drink away those workday blues with the special Sangria Sundays at the movie-themed restaurant, Nau Se Barah. Not only do you get a 1+1 on every sangria, you can also enjoy delicious nibbles, including spinach and cheese fingers, Golmaal onion rings with Jamaican spices, and Flying Jatt chicken wings.

WHERE: Nau Se Barah, Ground Floor, Balaji Movieplex, Sector 8, Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai

CALL: 8291284963

Listen to the classics

7.30 PM: Catch pianist Emma Gillijam Tillu, who will take you into the whirlwind world of European classical music with her live performance. Emma will be playing works of Fauré, Brahms, Mozart and Chopin interspersing it with interesting anecdotes about the pieces and even the composers themselves.

WHERE: Si Bambai, No 25, 105, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Kala Ghoda

ENTRY: Rs 350

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Find a book buddy

5 PM - 7 PM: Don't have friends who read books? Worry not. Attend a Bring Your Own Book session, where you can bring a book that you have recently read and rant or rave about it with like-minded people.

WHERE: Doolally Taproom, 10 A Rajkutir, E854, 3rd Road, Khar West

RSVP: eventshigh.com

Visit a Buddhist cave

March 25, 7.30 AM: If you're interested in history, archaeology and photography, a trip to the Kanheri Buddhist Caves, in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, cannot be missed. Kanheri Caves is one of the largest cave complexes in the country with more than 100 caves. Excavated from 1st century BCE to the 11th century CE, the Cave complex is known for its wealth of inscriptions, and sculptural styles.

MEETING POINT: Entrance gate of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Borivli East

ENTRY: RS 500

CALL: 9920679409

Go for a historical play

8 pm: Copenhagen is a play by Michael Frayn, based on a real event that happened in the city in 1941, which was a meeting between two physicists - Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg. The play premiered at the National Theatre in London in 1998, and has now been adapted in Marathi for the first time by Dr Sharad Navrere and Dr Sharad Bhoothia.

Where: Shivaji Mandir, NC Kelkar Road, Dadar West

For ticket info,

Call: 9767086758

Witness the ultimate roaster

8.30 pm: On International Happiness Day, here's a show that could well make you happy, but, at someone else's cost. Witness some of the funniest comics in the city take on each other in what's touted to be the ultimate roast in town. Hosted by comedian Gaurav Kapoor, it will feature Sonali Thakker, Pavitra Shetty, Rohan Desai and Govind Menon to name a few.

Where: Fun Republic Social, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 400

Log on to: insider.in

Master the art of voice modulation

9 am: If you fancy a career in being a voice artist, this workshop is just for you. Over seven sessions spanning three to four hours, the basics of voice training and modulation will be covered. From preparing the body, voice yoga, understanding copy, diction and voice acting, students be trained in all aspects. The training will culminate in a studio session.

Where: Media Minds Studio, Bandra West

Email: rahul@rahulmulani.com

Relish a luxe pop-up Spanish platter

5 pm onwards: Take a swig of Spanish wine and pair it with some authentic tapas at this Spanish pop-up. Choose from a fine selection of tapas like ham and cheese croquettes, marinated fried squid with chili lemon mayonnaise and tuna and tomato tartare, while you sip on vintage wines like Mas la Plana, Gran Coronas, Ibericos Rioja and Grans Muralles.

Where: Six Degrees, The Leela Mumbai, Sahar, Andheri East

Call: 66911333

Experience another take on Marx

6 pm: It is 1850, and Europe's most feared terrorist is hiding in Soho. Broke, restless and horny, the 32-year-old revolutionary, Karl Heinrich Marx is a potent combination of intellectual brilliance, a childlike emotional illiteracy and wit. The play has been directed by Nicholas Hytner and it's a live presentation from National Theatre, London.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA

Entry: Rs 400

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Relive Charles Correa's brilliance

10 am to 6 pm: This exhibition pays tribute to architect Charles Correa's legacy, highlighting the paradigms of his housing designs. Twenty projects that remain key references for architecture students have been documented, through original drawings, publications and photographs. For those interested in the subject, it cannot get better than this series.

Where: The Art Entrance Gallery, 148, Army and Navy Building, Kala Ghoda

Call: 65055034

Catch Ponappa chat with Swiss cartoonist

Attend a talk by award-winning Swiss political cartoonist and satirist Patrick Chappatte who will be in the city for a presentation. He will be in conversation with reputed mid-day cartoonist Nala Ponappa. The talk shall be moderated by Delhi Comic Arts Festival director Anindya Roy. Chappatte has been exploring comic journalism in print since 1995 and is editorial cartoonist for The New York Times besides Swiss newspaper Le Temps. The forum has been put together by the Consulate General of Switzerland.

When: 7 pm, March 23

Where: Artisans' Gallery, VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda

Call: 22858161

Explore Buddhism in China through photos

Musician's Federation of India is hosting a Chinese Buddhist Cultural Heritage Photo Exhibition. The photo story will take viewers through monuments and art heritage through Buddhism through several decades. The exhibition has been co-hosted by China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the Buddhist Association of China. Some of the works to watch out for include wall paintings of Nyingma Sect, Buddhist monastery Samyegompa, statue of Sleeping Buddha, the Jokhang temple and the Yungan grottoes to name a few. The 70 photos that have made it to the final selection have been shortlisted from over 20,000 photos.

When: 11 am to 7 pm, till March 24

Where: Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, Nariman Point

Call: 22029483

Dig into southern delights, with a twist

London Taxi is celebrating its first food festival of South Indian regional delicacies, called the East Ham Southern Diaries. The food fiesta aims to hero regional dishes with a British culinary touch. Chef Nagraj Bhat, who would travel to East Ham often during his days in the UK, recalls the place to be his go-to when he wanted to satisfy his cravings for home food. This food fest harks back to those days. Some of the offerings on the menu include urlai roast, fish Travancore, avial and the show-stealer, filter-coffee cheesecake.

When: 12 pm to 12 am

Where: London Taxi, Trade Centre, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

Meal for two: Rs 2,000 plus taxes

Call: 24951000

Experience an Italian opera

The chamber orchestra Cameristi della Scala was formed in 1982 by the musicians of the orchestra of Teatro alla Scala in Milan. Their core repertoire includes music for chamber orchestra from the 18th century to the present day, and they regularly perform with and without a conductor. Cameristi della Scala often features leaders of La Scala orchestra as soloists, as well as internationally-renowned instrumentalists and singers.

When: 7 pm, March 19

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Where: `240-`768

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Own a modern masterpiece

Gallery 7's annual exhibition, 'The New Year Sale' is here and this time the team has sourced 100 works by India's leading modern artists from important collections around the country. The works will be discounted at 25 per cent to 75 per cent under the market value, offering a fine chance for collectors, both veterans and upcoming, to expand their collection. This exhibition features 50 leading Indian modern artists in various styles and mediums. Some of the names include MF Husain, FN Souza, Manu Parekh, Hema Upadhyay, Ram Kumar, SH Raza and Sakti Burman, to name a few.

When: 11 am to 7 pm,

Till: April 20

Where: Gallery 7, ground floor, Oricon House, Rampart Row, Kala Ghoda

Call: 22183996

