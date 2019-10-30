22-year-old falls to death from 75-feet waterfall while taking selfie

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu): A 22-year-old man fell to his death while taking a selfie atop a 75-feet tall waterfall in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district. The man’s friends who jumped into the river to rescue him also sustained injuries.

In an operation that lasted for four hours, a joint team of police and fire personnel rescued a grievously injured S Murali, who died on his way to the hospital, according to a The Times of India report. They also rescued his friend G Manikandan (19) from the Beemal waterfall in Jamunamarathur in the district.

Manikandan, in his statement to the police, said he visited the waterfall with his cousin R Vijaykumar and Murali for a bath near a rock. As Murali decided to take a selfie before taking bath, he stood on top of the rock and slipped after stepping on algae. Manikandan, in a bid to rescue him, tried to catch him, but slipped and fell into the water, too.

According to the police, Murali, Manikandan, and Vijaykumar visited the waterfall ahead of Diwali. They said that Murali, a mechanic by profession who sustained head injuries and fractures from the fall, succumbed to his wound on his way to the Government Medical College in Vellore while being shifted from the Jamunamarathur health centre. They added that the Manikandan was admitted to a hospital in Vellore and a case of section 174 under CrPC has been filed. Further investigation is underway.

