22-year-old man kills cousin in sugarcane farm after she refuses to continue 'affair'

crime

The incident came to light when some villagers spotted the dead body of an 18-year-old woman at a sugarcane field in Goshgarh village on Monday

Representational image

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his 18-year-old cousin by strangulating her at a sugarcane farm in Shamli in Meerut after she refused to continue with their "affair". According to the police, the cousins got into an illicit affair while working together as labourers in Punjab. According to Times of India, when the woman relocated to Shamli and refused to continue with the "affair", the accused identified as Monu strangulated her at a sugarcane field and fled the crime scene. A case has been registered and a team has been made to find the accused.

The station house officer, Sandeep Baliyan at Thana Bhawan police station, stated, "The incident came to fore on Monday morning when some villagers spotted the dead body of an 18-year-old woman at a sugarcane field in Goshgarh village. Prima facie it seems she was strangulated to death. But we have sent her body for postmortem to have a clear picture. Furious after being ignored, the man took the woman to a sugarcane field on Saturday evening and killed her. She was missing for the last two days."

In another incident, fed up of unending quarrels, man strangles both his wives to death. He killed his wives as he was tired of their quarrels with him and fights among themselves. The accused has been arrested by the Delhi police. The accused identified as Jamshed Alam was taken into custody on charges of murdering his wives, Ismat Parveen and Zabna in south Delhi on June 27. After committing the double murder, he accused escaped to his hometown in Bihar. By the time Delhi Police reached there, he was back in Delhi, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal.

