Mumbai Crime: Real estate businessman's body found in car in Palghar

According to the police sources, the accused allegedly killed the businessman identified as Bakhariya by strangling with lace and escaped from the spot leaving his body in the car

The body of a Bhayander-based real estate businessman was found in a car in Talasari, Palghar district.

The Talasari police have recovered the body of the 48-year-old real estate businessman, Lalit Bakharia, inside a Swift Desire car on Chanaky Nagri plot located beside the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Talasari Taluka, Palghar district on Tuesday evening.

According to the police sources, the accused allegedly killed Bakhariya by strangling with a lace and escaped from the spot leaving his body in the car.

On Tuesday, the Talasari police recovered his body from a Swift vehicle number MH 48 AC 9671. A farmer passing by saw the deceased body in the car and immediately alerted the police.

A police team was immediately rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to a local government hospital. Reports have revealed that the cause of death was due to strangulation. The cops registered a murder case against the unknown accused and began the investigation.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Bakhariya was in the real estate business and was residing in Abil Paraise building, Room number 403, situated near D Mart, Bhayander west with his wife and son.

"His wife had last spoken to him on Monday evening and he informed her that he is in Talasari for work purpose and would return home soon. The family later tried to contact him but his phone was not reachable," said a police official from Talasari police station.

The cops suspect that the murder was committed due to some personal rivalry or property dispute. Mid-day tried to speak to Bakhariya’s family but his son refused to talk.

"We have registered the case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and have begun the investigation," said a police official from Talasari police station.

