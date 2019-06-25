Mumbai: Bodies of mother and son found in Mira Road apartment

crime

A suicide note was found typed on a laptop which was kept on charge mode. The note said, "No one should be responsible for the deaths stated that son had killed the mother by giving her poison and later consume the same poison and died."

The mother-son duo

The Navghar police have discovered two decomposed bodies from Meri Gold building, Beverly Park, in Mira Road on Sunday.

"The bodies recovered were identified as that of 75-year-old Meenakshi Iyer and her 42-year-old son Venkateshwar Iyer. They were residing on rent in flat number 702 of the building since the last two years," an official said, adding that they could have died 4 to 5 days ago.

Also Read: Partially burnt body of woman with face charred found in Thane

The body of Meenakshi was found lying in the living room while her son Venkateshwar's body was recovered from the bedroom. A suicide note was found typed on a laptop which was kept on charge mode. The note said, "No one should be responsible for the deaths stated that son had killed the mother by giving her poison and later consume the same poison and died."

"The resident of the building informed the flat owner and later, the police after a foul smell from the flat. After they arrived, the police tried to break open the door, but it was locked on the inside. After breaking open the door, with the flat owner neighbours and security guard around, they discovered the bodies," said a police official from a local police station.

Also Read: Hospital of horrors: Skeletal remains found near garbage dump

During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased hailed Kerala and had moved into the apartment in June 2017. The rent agreement expired in April and Venkateshwar sought 3-4 months in order to vacate the flat. He also informed the owner about his plan to move overseas with his mother.

"Initially, Venkateshwar was working with an IT firm but since the past couple of months he was jobless. He was probably facing a financial crisis and hence must have taken such a step," the official added.

"After conducting the Panchnama, the police officials sent the bodies for autopsy at a local government hospital. They also managed to inform their relatives who reside in Kerala," he added further.

Top news stories of the day

Sex toys worth Rs 8 crore confiscated in two years in Mumbai

In the world's second populous nation, the obsession with sex toys shouldn't come as a surprise. What, however, does is the massive quantity of it being illegally brought into the country. The toys are regularly detained by the Customs Department. A Right To Information query filed by activist Prithviraj Maske revealed that from 2017 to January 2019, the Airport Special Courier Cell of the Mumbai Customs Department had seized sex toys worth Rs 8 crore. (Read full story)

Murder Mystery Solved: 3D face helps cops crack case

The forensic department of the KEM Hospital has helped the Navghar police crack a two-month-old murder case with the help of facial reconstruction and 3D superimposition technology, which they used to put a face on the victim's severely fractured skull. Yogesh Rane, a worker at a tea stall in Mulund had in March smashed the face of his colleague Vijay Kishor and burnt his upper body for laughing at him at the gym. He was caught after he attempted to kill another co-worker when the latter started asking him questions about Kishor's sudden disappearance. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Corporators oppose parking fines, say additionl infra required

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to tackle the city's illegal parking menace has fallen flat with corporators opposing the move of charging hefty fines without providing the required infrastructure or additional parking space to citizens. Not only members of the ruling coalition, even the Opposition opposed the move at the civic body's general body meeting on Monday. (Read full story)

Mumbai's top cop pedals to 1,500 km cycling history

Indian Police Service (IPS) Krishna Prakash, special inspector general of police (IGP), administration, Maharashtra, is back home in Mumbai after creating cycling history. The tough cop has finished a stupendous fourth in the men's open category of the Race Across West (RAW) in USA. The race, which requires cycling for approximately 1,500 km across four American states, started on June 11 and ended on June 14. (Read full story)

Bandra court asks police to probe case of school that blamed child for bad touch

The Bandra Court has directed the Santacruz police to register an offence against a reputed school in Vile Parle after a petitioner parent alleged mental harassment of her child by it. Last year, the eight-year-old child was reprimanded for inappropriately touching his classmates, by the school. The parents later complained that the way the school treated the child thereon, was harassment. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates