Bandra court asks police to probe case of school that blamed child for bad touch

The eight-year-old's parents had complained that the way he was treated later amounted to mental harassment; Mumbai police ask under which act or regulation the investigation should be done

The Bandra Court has directed the Santacruz police to register an offence against a reputed school in Vile Parle after a petitioner parent alleged mental harassment of her child by it. Last year, the eight-year-old child was reprimanded for inappropriately touching his classmates, by the school. The parents later complained that the way the school treated the child thereon, was harassment.

The complainant parent who moved the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra after there was no response from the Maharashtra Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) on the complaint, heaved a sigh of relief. "I am glad that the court has asked the police to investigate the case, which has been my demand since the beginning. Whenever I approached the police for investigation in my complaints, I was only given vague answers. Now following the court directives, police officers will have to conclude the investigation," said the child's mother.

mid-day had reported the shocking case wherein a well-known Vile Parle school had reprimanded a std III student, complaining that he had touched his classmates inappropriately. His parent had complained that it was unbelievable, considering the age of the child who was unaware of good and bad touch. The parent had alleged mental harassment by the school. The parents also complained that its decision to call them (parents) to discuss the issue in front of multiple people including teachers, other parents, staff and management members, etc. was not only unnecessary but also humiliating for the child.

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court's order came some days after the school issued a leaving certificate to the child, few days before the new academic year. The parent said, "The leaving certificate for my child was issued by mail without any prior intimation about it. This is not in adherence with the Right To Education (RTE) Act. We were unaware of any such action being taken by the school until the new academic year was about to start." The child’s mother is glad that they admitted him to another school. Her lawyer said, "The local police have been avoiding any investigation though the parents met them many times to register complaints. We also met senior police officials to explain the nature of the complaint. Yet there was no response."



A senior officer of Santacruz police station said, "We have asked for clarity from the court to further understand under which act or regulation the investigation should be conducted, since it is a school-related matter." The school principal did not respond to calls and messages from this reporter.

