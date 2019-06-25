Mumbai: Corporators oppose parking fines, say additional infra required

national

Not only members of the ruling coalition, but even the Opposition also opposed the move at the civic body's general body meeting on Monday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to tackle the city's illegal parking menace has fallen flat with corporators opposing the move of charging hefty fines without providing the required infrastructure or additional parking space to citizens. Not only members of the ruling coalition, but even the Opposition also opposed the move at the civic body's general body meeting on Monday.

Recently, the BMC had declared that they would identify roads in 1-km radius of public parking lots and mark them as no-parking zones. Those found parking their vehicles in these areas would be fined anything between Rs 1,000-Rs 10,000. And in case of a repeat offence, the vehicle would be towed away. Civic sources said they would also convert some of the roads into pay-and-park zones.

During the meeting, corporators pointed out that in a situation where even they don't get space to park their vehicles, the civic body was thinking of penalising citizens. Sources said the BMC had 146 public parking lots where 34,808 vehicles could be parked. But corporators alleged that the space for about 20,000 vehicles was in the G South ward alone, which includes Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel and Worli areas. The corporators further said that even the Development Control and Promotional Regulations did not mention stringent rules regarding parking. Samajwadi Party group leader, Rais Shaikh, said, "On what grounds is the BMC going ahead with the parking fines without the availability of infrastructure? Forty-four Letter of Intents were issued for parking lots in lieu of more construction space to builders but only five are in BMC's possession. The civic body is also planning to start the pay-and-park facility at 32 roads in E ward alone. How fair is it?"

Congress corporator, Asif Zakaria, said, "Rules regarding parking was relaxed in the development plan, and now the BMC is announcing such plans without even discussing with us. Even we don't have space to park our vehicles. Does this mean that even we will be fines? Without providing the required parking lots, how can the civic body fine people?"

Meanwhile, Yashwant Jadhav, standing committee chairman and Sena corporator, said, "No circular has been issued regarding this, hence discussion will take place once a formal proposal comes. But the BMC administration should not have shared its decision with the media before discussing it with us. It is completely wrong on their part."

