Samajwadi Party leader Rais Shaikh: Parking penalty could lead to spike in corruption

national

Oppn happy with BMC's plan to penalise owners of illegally parked vehicles; but argue that details need to be thrashed out before July 7 roll out

Pic/Bipin Kokate

Recently BMC announced a No Parking zone within 1 kilometer periphery of public parking lots and declared and if vehicles are found parked illegally, owners would have to cough up anywhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 for the offence [mid-day reported this on March 9].

Repeat offenders will have their vehicles towed away. This rule will now be implemented from July 7. But, elected representatives — Samajwadi Party Group Leader Rais Shaikh has written to Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar — are saying the civic body has made the important announcement without consulting them. While they welcome the move, they also worry that contractors involved in collecting the fine could add to corruption on the streets.

Shaikh adds in his letter, "I am not opposing the move, it is important to have parking discipline in the city but how it will be done, what will the modalities, how will the penalty be collected, there is no clarity given to us."

The BMC wants the assistant municipal commissioners of all wards to appoint contractors with compulsory staff requirement of ex-army men to enforce and collect fines and give challans after charging the said penalty. However, with contractors coming in, BMC ward officials will have an the added responsibility to ensure there's no corruption, pointed out opposition party corporators. BMC has parking space for 34,808 vehicles across 146 public parking lots in the city. However, unauthorised parking is rampant on city roads.

Rs 10k

fine for parking your car on the road

