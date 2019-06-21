Mumbai: Let us use road inside Godrej compound, Ghatkopar locals urge

national

The decision to shut dilapidated bridges came in after the foot overbridge collapsed at CSMT in March killing seven and injuring 31 others. The BMC has shut a total of about 20 dilapidated bridges so far

After finding optional roads following the closure of the Juhu Tara Road bridge and Oshiwara bridge, an optional road has been found for the Ghatkopar bridge, too. The locals are demanding they be allowed to use a private road within the Godrej compound, which is in the Development Plan (DP). Former corporator Pravin Chheda has also written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to allow the temporary use of this road.

The bridge near Rasika Bar, that connects Ghatkopar east to west, was shut late last month after a major crack was observed. This has left commuters suffering in heavy traffic jams. According to the letter sent by Chheda on Thursday, local politicians have asked the BMC to allow the use of this alternative road after SNDT University opened up their private road for public convenience.

Chheda, said, "The internal road in the Godrej compound, if opened, can help the commuters directly on the Eastern Express Highway. If the BMC wants to, they can easily demand it temporarily as it is a DP road, which means it will eventually have to be handed over to the civic body. However, they should at least start using it temporarily. This road is private and only employees of Godrej use this." A senior civic official said, "We were told about this demand but the decision is yet to be taken as it is a private road." The decision to shut dilapidated bridges came in after the foot overbridge collapsed at CSMT in March killing seven and injuring 31 others. The BMC has shut a total of about 20 dilapidated bridges so far.

