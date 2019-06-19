Mumbai: BMC shuts down yet another bridge in Ghatkopar

national

The bridge over Nilkanth Nullah, which was built in 1986, is the 14th dangerous bridge to be shut down by the corporation so far.

Representational Image

Brihanmumbai Corporation has barricaded a dilapidated bridge over Nilkanth Nullah following a recent audit conducted after the fatal Himalaya foot over-bridge crash at CSMT in March. The bridge over Nilkanth Nullah, which was built in 1986, is the 14th dangerous bridge to be shut down by the corporation so far.

As per a report from Times of India, local corporator Parag Shah said, "the audit, carried out between 2016 and 2018, had stated that the bridge over Nilkanth Nullah required major repairs. But the re-audit done after the fatal Himalaya foot over-bridge crash at CSMT in March declared this bridge dangerous. Hence, we decided to shut it."

Earlier, the bridge was not listed under 14 dangerous bridges in Mumbai, claims a senior official from the bridges department. But re-audit conducted by the corporation had included the bridge over Nilkanth Nullah in the list.

The decision to shut down the bridge was taken by the BMC a few days ago, Shah had requested them to start the the process for demolition and reconstruction first and then shut down the bridge.

Shah said, But we asked them to start the process for demolition and reconstruction first and then shut it, which it has done."

Local motorist in Ghatkopar has been using the Bridge over Nilkanth Nullah to reach Lokmanya Tilak terminus in Kurla via the Tilak Nagar in Chembur. Shutting down the bridge would affect the heavy traffic movement in the area. However, to ease the traffic movement, the bridge over Laxmi Baug nullah will be re-opened by the end of the month.

"This bridge was one of the entry points into Ghatkopar, hence, traffic movement may take a hit for a few days," added shah.

Also Read: CSMT foot overbridge collapse: Police still await BMC approval for charge sheet

The BMC on Thursday shut two foot overbridges (FOB) at King's Circle and another FOB that connects Matunga central to Dharavi for pedestrian use. While BMC did not have the FOBs at King Circle listed under its demolition list, the bridge department officials, while carrying out the minor repairs, said that the bridge needs to be closed before a decision is made on whether to carry out major repairs or demolish it.

Keshav Ubale, ward officer of F North, said, "The shutting of these bridges was a decision of the bridge department as they are yet to take a call on whether the structures need major repairs or reconstruction. Further, another bridge that connects Dharavi and is near the F north ward's office has also been shut for pedestrian use to ensure there is no untoward incident during the monsoon."

Also Read: CSMT bridge collapse: Two civic engineers file bail pleas

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates