CSMT foot overbridge collapse: Police still await BMC approval for charge sheet

Sandeep Kakulte and Anil Patil were arrested in April first week over 'negligence' during a Non Destructive Test (NDT) of the bridge that collapsed on March 14, killing 14 people and injuring several others.

The police are struggling to file a supplementary charge sheet against the people arrested in connection with the CSMT foot overbridge collapse earlier this year as they still await the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) permission.

"As per section 197 of CrPC, it is imperative to seek permission from the appointment authority before filing a charge sheet against government officer if s/he is involved in a crime related to discharging his/her duty," said a police officer.

As Sandeep Kakulte, 44 and Anil Patil, 53, are civic officials, the police wrote to the BMC on May 6 seeking nod to file a charge sheet against them. They sent a reminder on May 13, but have not heard from BMC yet. The police are required to file charge sheet within 60 days of arresting the accused and the deadline for the same ends on May 29.

Kakulte and Patil were arrested in April first week over 'negligence' during a Non Destructive Test (NDT) of the bridge that collapsed on March 14, killing 14 people and injuring several others. "We have collected enough proof against both. We found that the civic officials were supposed to conduct an NDT of all the bridges in city before and after monsoon last year but they did not," the officer said.

"If we fail to file charge sheet by May 29, both will be released. The BMC office seems to be protecting their officials by delaying the approval," he said. Another cop said, "We have learnt that the civic officials have been protesting against the arrest of their colleagues." BMC commissioner Pravin Pardeshi said, "Rest assured all legal steps will be taken against the accused."

